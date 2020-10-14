An Overview of LinkedIn's Audience Network [Infographic]

LinkedIn's Audience Network enables advertisers to extend their campaigns beyond LinkedIn itself, and share their promotions across the platform's network of publishing partners, which includes 'thousands of premium partner apps and websites where LinkedIn members spend their time'.

That can be an easy way to maximize your ad reach, and LinkedIn offers a range of targeting options and controls to ensure you maximize your Audience Network campaigns by connecting with the people you need to reach.

In fact, LinkedIn says that Audience Network-enabled campaigns see up to 25% more reach, and boost performance.

So who, exactly, can you reach via LinkedIn's Audience Network affiliates? In this new infographic LinkedIn provides some insights into its Audience Network, and the benefits of expanding your campaigns.

You can read more about LinkedIn's Audience Network here.