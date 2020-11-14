x
Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020: How to Set Your Store up for Success [Infographic]

Nov. 14, 2020

Have you got all your preparations in place for the upcoming sale days?

After a tough year, all retailers will be looking to maximize their end of year push, and Black Friday and Cyber Monday signify the first stage as we lead into the final stretch.

This year, eCommerce is likely to be a key focus, with more people looking to shop from home and avoid any potential exposure to COVID-19, while you can also expect some major discounts, beyond the norm, as businesses seek to get all they can.

In order to ensure you have everything in place, the team from Website Builder Expert have put together this updated list of Black Friday and Cyber Monday tips and reminders, including marketing pointers, listing notes, discounts, etc.

It's worth cross-checking your plan, and ensuring you've ticked all the boxes. Check out the infographic below.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Tips

