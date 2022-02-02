Can a LinkedIn Profile Picture Land You a Job? [Infographic]

How important is your LinkedIn profile picture?

Interestingly enough, while most people say that it’s not a big deal, according to this new survey, conducted by Passport Photo Online, many business owners and recruiters will indeed judge a book by its cover, when it comes down to it.

To glean some insight into the importance of your LinkedIn profile image, Passport Photos Online surveyed over 200 HR pros, business owners, and managers on a range of aspects related to LinkedIn profile images.

Among their key findings:

80% of respondents agreed that a candidate’s LinkedIn profile picture helps them get to know the person better

70% of respondents admitted that they had turned down a candidate because of their LinkedIn profile picture

96% of those surveyed believe that a professional LinkedIn profile picture inspires confidence

It can be a crucial element, maybe more important than you think. You can check out the full report from Passport Photos Online here, or take a look at the below infographic for an overview of the survey results.