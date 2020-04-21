Content Marketing KPIs: Which Ones Should You Track? [Infographic]

Are you tracking the right digital marketing metrics in alignment with your brand goals? Are your online results linked to your bottom-line performance - i.e. the actual sales made and revenue generated as a result?

If you're not connecting the right dots, then all the Instagram Likes in the world won't matter - you need to ensure that you're aiming for the right targets if you want to maximize business benefit. And while it can be easy to get sucked into the trap of vanity metrics, by refocusing on the right KPIs you can still get your process back on track.

So what are the right KPIs, and how do you track and measure such?

This infographic from Shane Barker provides a solid overview of some of the key KPIs you want to consider in your approach.