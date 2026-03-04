Snapchat report positions the app as a B2B marketing tool

Could Snapchat be a viable pathway for B2B marketing?

The idea seems absurd, given that app is primarily focused on teen users.

But that’s the angle Snapchat is pushing in a new report, which was created in partnership with GWI and incorporates feedback from more than 2,250 business decision-makers, entrepreneurs and small to medium-sized business owners.

The report specifically looked at how Snapchatters are increasing their influence in the workforce, and how Snap facilitates connection to these business people.

As explained by Snapchat: “For years, B2B marketing has treated business decision-makers as a single audience, reachable in the same places, with the same messages. But in reality, B2B buyers are consuming content across many platforms and different moments of the day, often outside of traditional ‘professional’ environments.”

This is presumably a reference to LinkedIn. Snapchat is likely saying that LinkedIn has long been the home for B2B marketing, and the only place that B2B marketers have been told to focus on when trying to connect with decision makers.

But as digital engagement behaviors shift, and the next generation of digital natives moves into those decision-making roles, B2B strategy is also expanding. That is where Snapchat could play a role in broader marketing outreach.

Indeed, the report data showed that Snapchat users are gaining decision-making power in business:

What’s more, this next generation of leaders is increasingly using social media to conduct their purchase research.

The report also explored the types of businesses Snapchat users are involved in, which is information that could provide valuable guidance for marketers.

In addition, Snapchat revealed the type of content these business managers are interested in:

As explained by Snap: “When it comes to the content they’re consuming on the platform, Snapchat’s creative environment unlocks new B2B storytelling opportunities, and six in 10 Snapchatters think that Snapchat could play a bigger role in helping small businesses or entrepreneurs to grow. Daily Snapchatters are particularly eager to see creator-led content and brand stories, and they’re receptive to advertising within this space.”

So while it may not be an immediately logical fit for B2B marketing, Snapchat could actually provide another angle for B2B outreach, especially in light of the shifting demographics of Snapchat use, as well as broader information trends.

Snapchat also said that the less corporate, more authentic feel of the app “creates an opportunity to use expert- and creator-led storytelling as well as unique ad placements to connect with professionals and drive meaningful action.”

These are some interesting notes that could provide more consideration for marketers.