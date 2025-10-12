 Skip to main content
Creators Are Drawing Big Crowds With IRL Events [Infographic]

Published Oct. 12, 2025
With the internet becoming our key connector, and driving more forms of discovery, many online creators have become cultural icons in a broader sense, and are now on the level of film and TV stars, in relation to overall celebrity.

Or even bigger. Creators like MrBeast, iShowSpeed and Druski now have massive audiences that would compete with any pop star, which is more specifically reflected in their live appearances and events.

More and more influencers are running IRL activations, from meet and greets to event appearances, which are helping to generate big interest and engagement.

And also, sales.

As you can see in this data from The Influencer Marketing Factory, over time, influencer events are drawing major fan interest, which could be a consideration for your future collaborations and partnerships.

You can read The Influencer Marketing Factory’s full report here.

Creators IRL infographic
Creators IRL infographic

