Essential LinkedIn Stats that Every Social Media Manager Should Know [Infographic]

While other social media platforms get a lot more attention, LinkedIn has continued to see ‘record levels’ of engagement growth, and continues to expand its user base at a steady clip.

The professional social network is not as cool or trendy as other apps, with no AR masks or short-form video features. But it is now an essential element for many job seekers and HR professionals, while it’s also become an important brand-building component for people looking to establish their expertise, and connect with those in their respective industries to maximize their opportunities.

There are many ways that you can use LinkedIn to build your personal brand, and it’s worth taking a moment to consider just how significant the platform has now become, and how it’s placed as we head into the post-pandemic shift.

That’s what this new infographic from Giraffe Social Media is all about, providing a quick overview of the key usage stats for LinkedIn. If you haven’t considered how you can tap into its strengths for your own career, it may be time to give it another look – it could become the most important platform in your own development.