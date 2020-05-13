Facebook Brings its Cartoonish 'Avatars' to US Users

US users get excited - Facebook's Bitmoji-style Avatars are coming to you.

After initially launching them in Australia last June, then rolling them out across Europe last month, Facebook's Fidji Simo today confirmed that the cartoonish likenesses will be available in the US from today.

Avatars, much like Bitmoji, provide users with an alternate, cartoonish character likeness, which they can use in a range of stickers and tools that can be applied across both Facebook and Messenger.

And you may soon be able to add them in even more places - as per Simo:

"There are so many different ways you can use your avatar, including in comments, Stories, Messenger - and soon text posts with backgrounds, too."

So, not only are you getting access to Avatars, but also, new ways to use them. We don't have any examples of Avatars in post backgrounds or on text posts, but it could add another personalization element to consider in your process.

In addition to this, Simo also notes that US users will be getting new customization features to add to their Avatars:

"It’s important to us that you can personalize your avatar so it represents your unique, authentic self, which is why we’re also adding in a new range of customizations, too - such as new hairstyles, complexions, and outfits."

So, cool, right? Now US users will have access to Bitmoji on Facebook - which, as previously noted, don't seem to have become a major thing over the last six 10 months in Australia, but could be another way to add a more personal touch to your Facebook engagements and interactions.

You can read more about how to create your own Facebook Avatar here.