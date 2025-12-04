Facebook Launches Holiday Gift Showcase in Marketplace

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

With Facebook Marketplace usage rising, especially among younger consumers, Facebook’s looking to capitalize on the potential of Marketplace for gifting, with a new Holiday Shop activation of curated items.

The activation will highlight popular gifts, based on seasonal trends, to help users find relevant listings for potential Christmas surprises.

As explained by Meta:

“The shop showcases collections, a new feature announced last month, created in partnership with tastemaker creators like Tay BeepBoop (698K followers) and April Lockhart (50K followers), curating listings of their favorite Marketplace finds across categories like fashion, electronics, and more.”

Collections is one of several updates that Facebook launched for Marketplace last month, enabling users to create groups of Marketplace listings.

The idea is that this will make it easier to curate items into matching sets for varying purpose. And in this case, Facebook is using these collections in a similar way to Pinterest boards, with creators putting together items that they recommend.

Which, given the rising usage of Marketplace overall, makes sense.

Meta says that 1 in 4 young adult users in the U.S. and Canada now visit Marketplace every day, while during the holiday season last year, young searches went looking for fashion items, collectibles and electronics within these listings, underlining the demand for thrifted, re-purposed and vintage products.

And also important, the Facebook Marketplace Holiday Shop will focus on affordability, and highlighting items that are both valuable and good value, which could help to drive more interest.

It’s a good activation, which could prompt more people to scan through the Marketplace listings to see what’s on offer. And as Meta gets more users coming to the app with shopping intent, that could have flow-on benefits for all marketers looking to reach their target audiences in the app.

Meta says that users can find the Facebook Marketplace Holiday Shop by searching for “Holiday Shop” in the Marketplace tab in the app.