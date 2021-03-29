Facebook Outlines Five Years of VR Advances from Oculus [Infographic]

It may not seem like it yet, but virtual reality is well on the way to become the next interactive platform, and an increasingly important element in how we conduct our day-to-day activities.

The COVID-19 pandemic lead to a significant spike in VR headset sales, with sales of Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 device more than doubling in the second half of the year. That's enabled Facebook to put more focus on creating more content for VR, and to make VR engagement more of a focus, which has seen the development of a range of new applications and processes, beyond just games and novelties.

Now, Facebook is developing social spaces in VR, digital development tools that anybody can use, and even virtual office collaboration processes, which could become increasingly valuable amid the broader WFH shift.

The potential for VR is massive, and that will include new marketing and outreach opportunities, and even entirely new categories of products, within the virtual realm.

To provide some perspective on the development of its VR tools, Facebook has published a new overview of the history of its Oculus Rift headset, to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the device.

Again, it may not seem like a major deal as yet, but the time for VR is coming, and it's worth considering how that will change digital engagement.