Facebook Provides Tips to Help Brands Increase Customer Loyalty [Infographic]

According to Facebook's, recent 'Future of Shopping' report, the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a sharp decrease in consumer brand loyalty, with altered shopping processes pushing many to try out new options.

Whether that's because price comparisons are easier online, or because some brands have simply adapted better to the shifts, brand loyalty, it seems, has become a lesser consideration. And that could end up having long-lasting impacts.

So what do you do? How can you win your key consumers back, and re-build brand loyalty in the wake of the pandemic?

This week, Facebook has published a new set of tips on building brand relationships, which takes inspiration from regular relationship advice, tying into Valentine's Day.

As explained by Facebook:

"To better understand how people form meaningful connections, we interviewed love life strategist and New York Times bestselling author Matthew Hussey. We found that many of the foundations for successful relationships between individuals also apply to brands and consumers."

I mean, I guess.

You can read Facebook's full brand relationship tips here, or check out the infographic summary below.