Facebook Publishes New Guide for Video Creators

Facebook has published a new, 14-page guide for video creators, which provides practical tips on both maximizing your video content and boosting audience engagement with your video uploads on The Social Network.

The guide is split into two sections - the first section outlines six tips on maintaining production and maximizing your content library.

Each tip includes its own overview section, with specific detail on how you can implement it within your approach.

The second section looks at building an online community, and engaging your fans on Facebook, with another six tips on how to prompt response.

And again, there are some valuable notes - Facebook provides specific overviews and pointers for each, which could help in mapping out your video strategy.

These are some helpful notes, which will definitely prompt your own thinking, even if you've been building your Facebook community for some time. And with video content performing better than any other post type on Facebook - especially during the global lockdowns - it's definitely worth considering your approach to video uploads, and where they fit within your strategic planning.

Indeed, on Facebook Live specifically, Facebook notes that:

"Since launching Live video on Facebook, users have made over 8.5 billion broadcasts and Live viewers increased in the U.S. by 50%, just during February and March 2020."

The key element in this guide is practicality - for each point, Facebook has outlined specific notes on how to implement it yourself, making it easier to envision exactly how you can apply the tips and pointers.

It's definitely worth a look, and worth considering in your planning.

You can download the full "Best practices for video creators" guide here.