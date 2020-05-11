Facebook Publishes New Research into Evolving Video Consumption Habits [Infographic]

While Facebook Watch hasn't yet become the next big digital video platform, or a YouTube rival, as such, usage of, and interest in, the option has been steadily growing, with several shows building significant audience followings, and bringing more viewers across to Facebook for longer and repeat sessions.

Last year, Facebook reported that Watch is now being used by 720 million people each month, and while the details of that figure are somewhat questionable (the official wording is "720 million people spend at least one minute in Watch each month"), that is still a significant audience, which has also grown further during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

And this week, Facebook has sought to provide some more insight into exactly what those Watch viewers are looking for, and how brands can connect with them through video ads and content. The stats below come from an October 2019 survey of 3,000 people in the US, who indicated that they view Facebook Watch content at least once a week or more.

Among the findings:

Watch videos see more views in the afternoon/evening, but viewer rates among regulars remain high throughout the day

94% of respondents indicated that they regularly share Watch content

81% of respondents who view Watch content are looking to c onnect with others who share the same interests

There are some interesting considerations here - you can check out an infographic overview of the findings below, or read Facebook's full report here.