Future Search Trends and the Impact of Gen AI [Infographic]

Published Aug. 14, 2024
Content and Social Media Manager

While ChatGPT and other generative AI apps are rising in usage, what sort of impact are they really having on actual, practical usage trends?

For example, in Search, is ChatGPT really being used as an alternative to Google? Many internet users are very embedded in their ways, and are likely to stick to what they know till it’s definitively better, which generally means that major shifts take a decade to truly be felt.

And if that’s true, and you’ve got a decade to prepare, what should you be doing right now to establish your site?

The team from SEMRush have put together an overview of key search trends, covering traditional search, gen AI, young users, voice search, and more.

Some interesting notes. SEMRush is also running a conference on SEO in October, which will cover these and more Search trends.  

SEMRush search trends infographic

