Google Expands Budget Allocation Options for Ad Campaigns

Google’s looking to make it easier to get the most out of your ad campaigns, with the introduction of campaign total budgets in Search, Performance Max and Shopping campaigns.

Campaign total budgets enable you to set a campaign spend amount that will apply to the full duration of that ad push, which cannot be changed. That’s in variance to average daily budgets, which enable you to go in and tweak your spending allocation based on performance.

As explained by Google:

“Instead of making daily manual tweaks to keep pace, campaign total budgets optimize your spend, and aim to fully and effectively utilize your budget by your end date. Whether you’re running a 72-hour test or a month-long activation, you can launch with confidence knowing you won’t overspend or miss out on opportunities. Your campaign will stay on track for your budget goals without the need for daily maintenance.”

Setting an overall campaign budget will reduce the amount of manual management, though it could also see you miss out on opportunities, especially in the later stages of the campaign, as the system works to distribute your budget effectively.

Because while, as Google notes, the system will optimize your ad spend to capitalize on opportunities, if it’s already burned through too much early on, that could leave less potential for later changes.

It’s hard to say how significant an impact this could have, but then again, if you are seeing solid results, you can always re-run the campaign with a higher budget.

And Google’s system is getting better at maximizing ad spend. So it could be a good option for managing your various Google ads, though there is some level of risk that you may be able to avoid with a more hands-on, active approach.

Either way, it’s another option to consider.