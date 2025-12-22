How SMBs Can Build Their Brand on LinkedIn [Infographic]

LinkedIn has shared some new insights into how SMBs can maximize their success in the app, by building a credible, trusted presence, through regular posting and engaging, which will expand your network, and drive more opportunities.
LinkedIn’s SMB guide covers the basics of building an effective LinkedIn presence, including:
- Sharing industry insights and expertise to establish thought leadership and trust
- Showcasing relevant products and insights with video posts
- Developing an employee advocacy plan in order to grow your LinkedIn company page
- Advertising on LinkedIn to reach relevant decision makers.
Some good tips, and with video posts being shared 20x more than any other content type, that’s a major point for your content strategy.
These notes could set you on the right path in 2026.