How SMBs Can Build Their Brand on LinkedIn [Infographic]

LinkedIn has shared some new insights into how SMBs can maximize their success in the app, by building a credible, trusted presence, through regular posting and engaging, which will expand your network, and drive more opportunities.

LinkedIn’s SMB guide covers the basics of building an effective LinkedIn presence, including:

Sharing industry insights and expertise to establish thought leadership and trust

Showcasing relevant products and insights with video posts

Developing an employee advocacy plan in order to grow your LinkedIn company page

Advertising on LinkedIn to reach relevant decision makers.

Some good tips, and with video posts being shared 20x more than any other content type, that’s a major point for your content strategy.

These notes could set you on the right path in 2026.