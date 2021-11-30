How to Create and Promote Podcasts on Facebook [Infographic]

Facebook has published a new guide on how to link and promote podcasts on its platform, via its recently added podcast tools, which are not available to all users as yet, but could, eventually, provide new opportunities for maximizing reach and community engagement.

Launched earlier this year as part of the broader expansion of its audio tools, in response to the rise of Clubhouse, Facebook now enables selected podcast creators to connect their podcasts into their Facebook Page, helping to improve discovery and promotion. Facebook initially invited a small group of podcasters into the program, but now, broadcasters can apply, via their Page, to have their podcast added.

It is worth noting that podcasts are currently only available to US listeners, and on mobile only, so there are some significant restrictions. But if you’re a podcaster who’s looking to tap in, this new overview will help provide more context as to how Facebook podcasts work, and what you can get out of the process.

You can download the full Facebook podcasts guide here.