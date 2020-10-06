How to Maximize Your Audience Reach with LinkedIn Ads [Infographic]

Looking to maximize the performance of your LinkedIn ads?

As with all ad options, the key lies in effective targeting, in order to get your message in front of the right audience. And digital platforms have the broadest array of data points that you can use to focus your efforts. You just have to know what they are, and how you can use them to best advantage.

Which is where this infographic comes in. This week, LinkedIn has published a new, comprehensive overview of its various ad targeting options, which include demographics, job experience, professional interests and 'firmographics' - or company insights.

No other platform has anywhere near the professional insight data that LinkedIn has, and used well, this can provide a highly effective means to reach just the right decision-makers, at just the right time.

LinkedIn's also included a range of tips to help improve campaign performance - check out the full infographic below.