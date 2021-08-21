How to Maximize Your Brand Building Efforts on LinkedIn [Infographic]

Looking to make LinkedIn a bigger focus in your digital marketing efforts?

It's definitely worth considering. Now up to 774 million members, and seeing record levels of engagement, the platform provides opportunity to get your brand and business offerings in front of key decision-makers, which could be a great way to generate new leads, and contacts.

But in order to maximize those opportunities, you need to consider your LinkedIn branding, and how you're presenting your key information on the platform.

Have you considered what people will find on your LinkedIn profile and page when they go looking - whether via LinkedIn itself or Google search for your brand name?

Getting your branding efforts right can be key to this - and earlier this week, LinkedIn published a new 33-page guide on effective brand-building practices, and how you can utilize the platform's ad tools to boost your presence.

LinkedIn has also shared an infographic overview of the key principles and tips, which may also help in your process.

Check out the full infographic below.