Instagram Adds Option To Draw on DM Chats

It’s been in testing for a while with some users, so if you’ve already got it, cool. There’s no need to tell me about it in the comments.

But today, Instagram has officially announced a broader launch of its new option to draw on your DM screen, as well as place stickers wherever you like on the messaging UI.

As you can see in these example screens, now, you can access “Draw” option when you tap on the “+” menu icon to the right of the message composer. You’ll then see a new set of drawing tools at the top of your screen, enabling you to add custom drawings all over your chat sequence.

You can also place stickers within the frame, which will give you more ways to customize your DM discussions, and have more fun in the chat.

Maybe. I mean, they’ll disappear from view as your conversation continues, and if you’re sharing a lot of Reels, that’ll actually be pretty quick.

But they do add another option within DMs, which could be an interesting novelty, or help you underline or reiterate a point within the chat.

It’s hard to tell whether they’ll catch on, though DM usage on Instagram is increasing, with more people now sending DMs than posting to the main feed, or sharing Stories in the app.

That’s why “Sends” are now a bigger focus within IG’s algorithmic amplification, because likes are less meaningful than somebody sharing a post with a friend. Within that habitual evolution, it makes sense for Instagram to add more messaging features, and experiments like this could help to spark more engagement, and make chats more interesting in the app.

I would guess that it ends up being a lightly used option, but then again, Notes have driven a lot more engagement for Instagram, especially among younger users. So there is seemingly an interest in different messaging options, and that could suggest that this will also be a hit.

Instagram is rolling out these new options to users from today.