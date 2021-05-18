Instagram Announces New 'Creator Week' Event to Provide Platform Insights and Tips

Instagram has announced a new 'Creator Week' initiative, running from June 8th to June 10th, which will see the platform host a range of professional development programs for aspiring and emerging creators, in order to help them build their careers via Instagram and Facebook tools.

As explained by Instagram:

"The three-day event will include sessions like 'How to Supercharge Your Community', 'Media Training 101', 'How to Break Into Entertainment', 'How to Start a Podcast', 'How to Get Discovered on Instagram', and 'Fund My Merch Line', in which creators will be able to pitch their dream product idea to a panel of judges - and the winners will get their ideas funded. Sessions will also address burnout and algorithm myth-busting. In addition to all of this, there will also be surprise special guest appearances and product news announced during the week."

There could be some interesting insight here, particularly around algorithm 'myth-busting' and product updates.

I mean, Instagram has shared a range of insights into how its algorithm works over the past year, so most of the top questions have likely already been answered. But still, there may well be new info that changes your approach, and new options that can help to improve your process.

Instagram says that Creator Week is another element in Facebook's broader push to provide additional support for creators on its platform, which it's ramped up as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. With many artists severely restricted by the global lockdowns, due to shows and exhibitions being canceled, among other changes, Facebook has rolled out a range of new tools, including live-stream tipping, creator shops, new influencer marketing partnership programs and more.

Those options will ideally help fuel a new creator economy on Facebook's platforms, and this new Creator Week initiative will be another step in facilitating more usage among creators by providing clear guidance and education around best practices and process.

But there is a catch. Some Creator Week events will be accessible by invitation only, with about 5,000 creators from the US expected to be in attendance. How Instagram will select those creators is not clear, but it will be running additional functions (virtually) in France and other EMEA markets.

Instagram will host most of the Creator Week sessions on the Instagram Creators account which will also host recorded sessions after the live events. Instagram will also share daily rundowns of key highlights on this account.

So not everyone will be able to attend every session - but even so, there could be some good info in the recaps, and the product news will also be reported by us and other outlets. We'll also look to keep you updated on the best tips shared in the main sessions.

It's an interesting initiative, which could provide some key insights and tips to help all Instagram users maximize their on-platform presence.

It may well be worth following Instagram Creators to get the lowdown on key updates.