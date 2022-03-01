Instagram Launches Automated Captions for Feed Videos

After launching automated captions for IGTV uploads in 2020, then expanding captions to Stories last year, Instagram has now taken the next step, with the addition of auto-generated captions in Instagram feed videos.

As you can see here, users will now be able to switch on auto captions for any Instagram feed post, providing another way to expand your consumption options in the app.

As explained by Instagram:

“Adding captions makes Instagram more accessible to those in the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities. Captions are default ON for creators.”

Auto-captions has been one of the most requested features among the Instagram community, and now, creators will have the option to add automated captions within all elements of the app, including Reels (via the 'Captions' sticker), which is currently Instagram's fastest growing engagement surface.

It will also help creators maximize viewership in both sound on and sound off environments, which could be a significant side benefit. It's annoying to be on a bus or out in a public place, or even watching TV next to your partner on the couch, and you can't get the full context of a clip because you can't switch on the sound without risking the wrath of those around you.

Now, you’ll have more viewing capacity, which could make this a big update.

Instagram’s auto-captions for feed posts will initially be available in 17 languages, with more to come soon.