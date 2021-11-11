x
site logo

Instagram Provides Tips on How to Maximize Customer Engagement with Instagram Stories [Infographic]

Published Nov. 11, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Is Instagram Stories part of your strategic planning for the holiday season?

Stories and Reels have become the most popular elements of the app, and with Stories occupying that key, top of feed space, they can be a great way to maintain connection with your audience, and showcase your latest deals and offers.

If you use them the right way. Many brands are still just re-posting their feed posts to Stories, which Instagram says users don’t particularly like, while that also doesn’t capitalize on the engagement potential of the various features available within Stories to help drive more action.

So how should you approach IG Stories? Instagram has shared some new tips – you can check out Instagram’s original post, with additional info, here, but we’ve incorporated the key notes into the below infographic.

Instagram Stories tips

Follow on Twitter

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
trendHERO has released The State of Influencer Marketing in Instagram 2021 for USA report
From trendHERO
November 08, 2021
Locowise Publishes Report: The Role of Social Media Experts in 2021
From Locowise
November 08, 2021

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Content Marketing
© 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.