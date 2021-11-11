Instagram Provides Tips on How to Maximize Customer Engagement with Instagram Stories [Infographic]

Is Instagram Stories part of your strategic planning for the holiday season?

Stories and Reels have become the most popular elements of the app, and with Stories occupying that key, top of feed space, they can be a great way to maintain connection with your audience, and showcase your latest deals and offers.

If you use them the right way. Many brands are still just re-posting their feed posts to Stories, which Instagram says users don’t particularly like, while that also doesn’t capitalize on the engagement potential of the various features available within Stories to help drive more action.

So how should you approach IG Stories? Instagram has shared some new tips – you can check out Instagram’s original post, with additional info, here, but we’ve incorporated the key notes into the below infographic.