Instagram Shares New Creative Insights via its 'We Create' Brand Support Initiative

Instagram has launched a new set of videos outlining the results of its latest We Create initiative, a program that matches businesses from communities in need of support and assistance with creative experts to help boost their Instagram presence.

The first stage of We Create focused on supporting Black-owned SMBs, while this new initiative aims to provide support for three women-owned brands which are looking to grow via Instagram Reels.

As per Instagram:

“In a series of behind-the-scenes videos, Instagram documented the creative process of the We Create 2.0 teams from conception to final asset. This year’s teams are:

Artist Elise Swopes ( @swopes ), Bodega at @wiedenkennedy and Indigenous-owned @onquata.paddle

Multidisciplinary artist Laci Jordan ( @solacilike ) and social enterprise @theworthy.co

Videographer Ashley Xu ( @ashhasacamera ), @digitas.na and clean skincare brand @hanahana_beauty

The first video of the new series looks at how Janelle Wallace, a creative strategist at Wieden+Kennedy and artist Elise Swopes worked with Onquata Paddle to improve their Instagram presence.

The overview shows how the creative team approached their Reels strategy for the brand, which sells Canadian Aboriginal made paddles and other accessories.

The final result is a stop-motion video, created specifically for Instagram Reels, which tells more of the story behind the family-owned brand.

The overview provides some interesting insights into the creative approach for Instagram Reels, and the process that goes into creating great Reels content. Of course, not everyone will be able to afford the assistance of a creative strategy team, or create their own stop-motion content of this quality, but there are some valuable pointers and notes which could help in your Instagram approach.

Instagram will publish the remaining two videos over the coming weeks, while Elise Swopes has also provided some tips for working with creators on the Instagram for Business profile.

There are some interesting notes here, which could help to refine your IG strategy.

You can check out the full video here.