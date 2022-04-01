 Skip to main content
Instagram Updates Reels Editing Tools to Make it Easier to Re-Order and Edit Clips

Published April 1, 2022
If you use Instagram Reels regularly, you’ve likely already noted this change. But if you haven’t, Instagram recently updated the editing process within Reels to make it easier to trim and re-arrange your video clips within the Reels composer.

As outlined below, the new editing flow enables you to more easily edit each clip by tapping on the thumbnail and cutting down the specific segment you want to trim to.

You can then re-order each of your clips in the new ‘Re-Order Mode’, simplifying the editing process.

Updated Reels editing flow

It’s a good, simple update, and with more people looking to create short video clips, it will help facilitate more customized creation, and get more people creating more interesting, engaging Reels clips.

I mean, it’s probably not as cool as TikTok’s recently announced GIPHY GIFs integration, but it’s still a good change, providing more creative capacity for your clips.

You can check out the updated Reels editing flow in the latest version of the app

