Instagram's Testing a new FAQ Option for Direct Interactions with Business Accounts

Nov. 24, 2020

Instagram is testing a new FAQ option for business accounts which would give brands the capacity to provide quick, tappable Q and A options within their Direct feed when customers look to submit a message query.

As you can see in these screenshots posted by user @thenezvm (and shared by Matt Navarra), the new option would enable brands to highlight common questions in their message window, which users can tap on to get quick answers.

At this stage, it seems that businesses can set up four questions that will be displayed in your initial message interaction, giving brands a simple, automated way to address the most common queries.

As noted by TechCrunch, a similar feature is offered on Messenger, where Facebook Page owners can add automated response options to address common questions.

And given that Facebook is on a mission to integrate all of its messaging functionalities, it makes sense that the same is also being added to Instagram, and with Instagram moving more into eCommerce, it could be a handy function to address common queries around shipping, returns, etc.

There's no word on a full rollout at this stage, and it still appears to be in early testing, but it could provide another helpful option to consider for connecting with your Instagram audience, while also lessening the response load at your end. 

