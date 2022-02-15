LinkedIn Announces 2022 'Forward' Conference for HR Professionals

LinkedIn has announced that its ‘Forward’ conference for HR leaders will be held once again on March 29th, providing an opportunity to hear from some of the top minds in the talent and recruitment space, and learn about the latest trends.

The virtual event will feature a range of guest speakers addressing two core themes:

Strengthening culture amidst the Great Reshuffle - Understand how talent leaders are rethinking company culture and values to create a more cohesive and equitable workplace. Hear from talent leaders who are changing how they approach recruitment, employee engagement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) to meet the changing demands of their workforce.

Cultivating internal mobility with skill building - Building a talent strategy around skills development doesn’t just help with retention, it also drives more equitable outcomes. This deep dive into the opportunities and challenges of a skills-first talent strategy includes fostering employee growth and strengthening internal mobility across the workplace.

People in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, or Latin America will be able to tune in live via the event page, while LinkedIn will also publish highlights from the event for all to take in.

It could be a valuable event, and with LinkedIn continuing to put more focus on virtual events, it could also provide a showcase opportunity for the platform’s evolving tools.

Indeed, LinkedIn now sees more than 24,000 events created every month, and 1.5 million RSVPs, every week. That presents significant engagement opportunity for the app, and as such, you can expect to see LinkedIn running more industry events like Forward as it looks to tap into rising interest.

You can register to attend LinkedIn Forward 2022 here.