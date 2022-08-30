LinkedIn Announces New Certification Course Partnerships with Meta, IBM, Oracle and More

LinkedIn has announced a new series of educational partnerships with IBM, Meta, Oracle and more which will provide official certifications and recognitions for skills that you can then display on your LinkedIn profile.

As explained by LinkedIn:

“Over the last few years, we have offered learners a variety of ways to prove their skills, including earning academic credit toward a degree; continuing education units to maintain certain professional licenses; and certification preparation programs to demonstrate a high level of skill in a certain industry. Today, we’re further expanding access to certifications by partnering with notable third-party providers including IBM, Meta, and Oracle, to help learners discover certification preparation content directly from the source.”

The process will essentially provide dedicated courses from these providers within LinkedIn Learning, enabling more specialized certifications, facilitated by the companies themselves.

The courses on offer are similar to those available in each company’s dedicated education tools, like Meta’s ‘Blueprint’ education platform. But now, they’re integrated into LinkedIn’s own education resources, which provides more direct integration to showcase your knowledge across the professional social network.

Which has become a bigger consideration in recent years. Indeed, LinkedIn says that the number of members who’ve added certifications to their profile has increased 44% over the last two years.

As more people look to move jobs, and LinkedIn becomes a more central resource in providing career insights, it’s more important than ever to ensure that your LinkedIn profile reflects your career experience and skills, and these new certification courses will provide new direct proof elements to underline your professional capacity.

In addition, they'll also provide another way for recruiters to sort candidates based on skills, which could become another important consideration for job seekers.

In addition to this, LinkedIn says that it will soon facilitate even more ways to showcase your skills within your LinkedIn profile.

“Our recent acquisition of EduBrite, a platform that specializes in creating and hosting professional certifications and assessments, further expands our product offering to better serve the needs of trusted, industry-leading certification providers. By integrating their rigorous certification assessment engine into LinkedIn Learning, more certification providers will be able to promote, create, and extend the reach of their content. And our members will have the ability to build even more in-demand skills and demonstrate their proficiency to their network and to recruiters.”

In other words, you’ll soon have even more options to undergo certification courses within LinkedIn Learning, providing more capacity to add these elements into your professional profile, which could enhance your future prospects.

It’s a handy, and potentially valuable integration. Again, most of these certifications are already available, but having them in one central place will help to better facilitate extended learning, while also making LinkedIn a more critical platform for showcasing your skills.

And as more recruiters turn to LinkedIn for such insight, more options can only be a good thing.

You can check out LinkedIn’s latest certification courses here.