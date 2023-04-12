LinkedIn Announces New Updates for Audience Network Campaigns

LinkedIn has announced some new updates to its Audience Network ads, which will make it easier to connect with LinkedIn users outside of the app.

LinkedIn’s Audience Network enables you to expand your campaigns to third-party websites that have partnered with LinkedIn to display LinkedIn ads. That can help to boost your brand awareness among professionals, with millions of exposure opportunities across the web.

And now, LinkedIn’s added some tweaks to improve the display of your Audience Network content.

First off, LinkedIn will now automatically optimize your Audience Network campaigns to better align with the presentation of each website.

As per LinkedIn:

“Naturally, all third-party apps and sites have their own looks and layouts. But you won’t have to manually repurpose your ad’s structure or creative, because the LinkedIn Audience Network automatically optimizes how ads are rendered based on the screen and placement of the publisher.”

That’ll ensure more professional presentation in different contexts.

LinkedIn’s also giving advertisers more control over where their ads appear via its Brand Safety Hub.

“Advertisers are able to see a full listing of third-party publishers where their content might appear. You can also create your own allow lists and blocklists, and apply custom brand safety settings through the new Brand Safety hub.”

In addition to this, LinkedIn also has its own built-in brand safety elements to protect your business, along with regularly updated checking processes to weed out any potential concerns.

Finally, LinkedIn’s also rolling out new formats for Audience Network ads, with advertisers now able to run Video and Carousel Ads, in addition to Single Image promotions.

“Brands can also pursue a variety of objectives with their campaigns, from growing brand awareness to driving website conversions. You can then easily track pertinent metrics to measure your progress against those objectives.”

LinkedIn’s Audience Network could be a valuable consideration, with over 271 million LinkedIn members only engaging on the LinkedIn Audience Network. That could help to expand your messaging, and get better results for your campaigns.

You can read more about the latest Audience Network updates here.