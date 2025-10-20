 Skip to main content
LinkedIn’s New Rules for B2B Marketing Measurement [Infographic]

Published Oct. 20, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager

With the advent of new technologies, spurring significant change in many sectors, the focus for digital marketers is changing, in line with evolving user behaviors, and the means we now have to measure such.

That’s going to mean a re-alignment of KPIs, and a change in approach for measurement across the board, in order to more accurately reflect the impact of your work, based on a broader range of signals.

Which is also true for B2B marketers, who, according to LinkedIn, are in the midst of the significant shift in measurement, strategic evaluation, and approach.

That’s the focus of this new guide from LinkedIn, which looks at how B2B marketers are changing their strategies in line with the latest measurement tools and audience understanding. Again, we now have more ways to understand the broader impact of our marketing efforts, and LinkedIn’s “New Rules of B2B Marketing Measurement” provide a framework for utilizing such, which could be relevant to your approach.

You can learn more about LinkedIn’s measurement framework below, and in LinkedIn’s broader overview.

LinkedIn B2B marketing measurement infographic
LinkedIn B2B marketing measurement infographic

