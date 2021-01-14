LinkedIn Highlights B2B Customer Engagement Strategies for 2021 [Infographic]

2020 was a challenging year, but 2021 promises new hope, with - potentially - a chance to get back to some level of normal, and re-focus on growth, as opposed to simply doing the best you can to stay afloat amid the crisis.

But it will require new approaches, new ways of thinking. What you had on the cards at the start of 2020 is likely not as relevant to your audience now. That means you need to seek out new ways to connect - which is what the latest infographic from LinkedIn is all about.

In a recent episode of LinkedIn's 'Live with Marketers' series, Edelman’s Joe Kingsbury and LinkedIn’s Tusar Barik discussed some of the best strategies for engaging customers in the current business environment. LinkedIn has incorporated their overviews and thoughts into the below listing, which provides some key consideration points for your approach.

You can check out the full video of the episode here, or take a look at the graphic below.