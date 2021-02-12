LinkedIn Launches 'Return to Growth' Digital Magazine, Outlining Marketing Tips and Notes

With 2021 - hopefully - a year that sees the economy getting back on track in the wake of the pandemic, many companies are now eyeing the next stage of their growth, or re-growth, as it might be.

With that in mind, this week, LinkedIn has published a new digital magazine called 'Return to Growth 2021', which outlines a range of insights, case studies, interviews and tips to help businesses map out a more effective marketing strategy for the year ahead.

As explained by LinkedIn:

"2021 represents a moment for B2B marketing. It’s not an easy moment or a comfortable one, but it’s a moment that can redefine your ability to influence business strategy, align with functions like sales and finance, build resilient, responsive organizations and drive growth now and into the future."

The 47-page magazine includes a range of insights, including expert notes on how to plan your strategic recovery.

It also includes LinkedIn usage stats and notes:

As well as a range of campaign tips and planning advice:

There are some good, valuable notes here, all presented in an easy-to-digest magazine format. If you're planning on making LinkedIn a bigger focus, it's definitely worth a read - and if you're a marketer with some time on your hands, it also worth downloading and keeping as something to check out on your phone whenever you have a moment.

You can download the full 'Return to Growth 2021' magazine here.