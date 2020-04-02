LinkedIn Offers Free Job Posts to Essential Services Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

LinkedIn has announced that it will provide free job listings to all essential services amid the COVID-19 pandemic as it seeks to help ease the burden on organizations facing significant stress and shortages.

As per LinkedIn:

"We’ve seen healthcare job posts on LinkedIn increase by 35% since the outbreak began. Similarly, supply chains, supermarkets, and freight delivery services are working around the clock to provide resources. To help, LinkedIn is offering free job posts for critical organizations who need to quickly find skilled workers to fill critical roles. It’s the least we can do to support those of you who are working tirelessly for all of us."

The free job listings will be available to eligible organizations between April 1st, 2020 and June 30th, 2020, and will be open to businesses operating in the following sectors:

Healthcare, including hospitals, clinics, medical devices, medical practice, and mental health

Supermarkets

Warehousing

Freight delivery services

LinkedIn notes that, in order to qualify, each business will need to have one of these industries listed on their company’s LinkedIn Company Page, as well as on the job ad itself.

And in addition to free job listings, LinkedIn will also give these positions additional promotion to highly relevant candidates via a special “Urgently Hiring” job category.

It's the latest in LinkedIn's efforts to assist organizations and communities that are dealing with the impacts of COVID-19. LinkedIn has also contributed to a collective $22 million funding drive, going directly to front line organizations, while it's also made a range of LinkedIn Learning courses available for free to assist people in adjusting to working from home, finding a new job and other impacted elements.

Making LinkedIn job postings free to essential services will help expedite efforts to fill roles, providing key support in the challenging weeks ahead.

You can find out more about LinkedIn free job postings offer for essential services here.