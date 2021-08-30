x
site logo

LinkedIn Provides New Insights into Resurgent SMB Activity [Infographic]

Published Aug. 30, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Small businesses have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many forced to close as a result of the global lockdowns and subsequent mitigation efforts.

But with the vaccine roll-out underway, and a re-shaping of the broader economy, there’s been a level of recovery in 2021, with more small businesses emerging in niche interest areas and offerings.

That’s according to the latest data from LinkedIn – to get a handle on the current SMB landscape, LinkedIn recently conducted a survey of almost 3,000 LinkedIn members to get their insights into the top priorities, plans and processes for SMBs in 2021.

Among the key findings:

  • Monthly SMB engagement on LinkedIn (defined by clicks, comments, or shares) has grown by 24% since April 2020
  • Small-business owners have 2x more connections, and share content 2.5x as often on LinkedIn, and they’re far more likely to join industry groups be active within them
  • Interestingly, since June 2020, the Media & Communications industry grew the most in number of new Solopreneurs (+54%)

There’s a heap more insights in LinkedIn’s full report, which it’s translated into the below infographic.

Some key insights for those looking to market to this resurgent market sector, which looks set for even more growth over the next couple of years.

LinkedIn SMB survey 2021

Follow on Twitter

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on July 14, 2021

    Instagram Tests New 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories to Encourage More Thoughtful Feed Post Sharing

    The new option is designed to encourage more creativity in feed post re-shares to Stories.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 13, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    New neontools, the free 8-in-1 online marketing toolbox that makes digital tools accessible ...
    Press Release from
    neon marketing technology

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on July 14, 2021

    Instagram Tests New 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories to Encourage More Thoughtful Feed Post Sharing

    The new option is designed to encourage more creativity in feed post re-shares to Stories.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 13, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • LinkedIn Publishes New Glossary of Marketing Terms to Help Improve Understanding
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 30, 2021
  • TikTok Shares New Insights into Usage Trends, and its Impact on Audience Behaviors [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 30, 2021
  • LinkedIn Provides New Insights into Resurgent SMB Activity [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 30, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.