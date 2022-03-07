LinkedIn Publishes New Digital Magazine for Sales Professionals

LinkedIn sure does love the magazine format.

Right on the back of the launch of its new ‘Recharge Your Marketing’ magazine, LinkedIn has published another, with the latest edition of its ‘The Pitch’ eBook for sales professionals

Presented in flappable magazine format, the 38-page guide includes a range of helpful tips and insights, including interviews with experts, key trend overviews and more.

You can download the latest version of The Pitch here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the highlights.

First off, LinkedIn shares a range of strategic pointers, including a collection of tips on how to improve your LinkedIn profile.

There are also notes on how to improve your in-app branding and performance.

And an in-depth look at LinkedIn’s Sales Navigator app, its key tool for sale professionals.

There’s also a heap of notes on key sales industry trends and shifts.

As well as industry-specific reports on finance, manufacturing and more.

It’s an interesting read, good for having with you on the go. And while most of the tips and notes you’ve likely read before, they may trigger some new considerations in your approach, which could help improve your LinkedIn performance.

You can download the latest version of The Pitch here.