LinkedIn Shares Insights Into Gender and Racial Diversity in the Marketing Field

LinkedIn has shared new insights into the changing landscape of gender and racial diversity in the marketing field today.

Although the stats shared in this infographic focus on comparisons between women and men in the industry, LinkedIn notes that "Gender identity isn’t binary and we recognize that some LinkedIn members identify beyond the traditional gender constructs of “male” and “female.” The data shown here is based on individuals and their chosen pronouns. LinkedIn encourages everyone to include pronouns in their profiles so that they can improve their data. "As members begin to self-report gender, we will be able to share more inclusive gender data."

A few notable stats seen in this infographic:

Women make up 60% of the marketing world.

Marketing roles in Entertainment and Manufacturing have the lowest representation of females.

Female representation in managerial roles in Marketing is strong with 59% in manager roles and 53% in a director role or higher.

Black women are severely underrepresented as of 100 men that advance to a managerial role, only 58 black women advance, in comparison to 80 white women and 72 overall women.

Highest representation of women is in social media related roles.

This is the fourth update from LinkedIn in a series called The Changing Marketing Jobs Landscape.