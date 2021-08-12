LinkedIn Shares New Case Study on How Jabra Utilizes LinkedIn Ads to Target Key Buyers [Infographic]

LinkedIn has published a new case study which highlights how audio equipment maker Jabra used LinkedIn's various ad tools to maximize connection with key decision-makers in order to capitalize on increased demand amid the WFH shift.

The examples provide some valuable notes on how to engage relevant account contacts via LinkedIn promotions, with specific notes on how Jabra has used each element in building its approach.

As explained by LinkedIn:

"Over the last three years, Jabra has built a powerful Account-Based Marketing (ABM) strategy on LinkedIn, using Sponsored Content and Message Ads to target IT decision-makers at over 100 top global accounts. At the same time, it engages employees at those accounts more widely through ads promoting employee discount programmes."

There are interesting lessons here, which may help to inform your own approach.

Check out the infographic below.