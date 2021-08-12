x
site logo

LinkedIn Shares New Case Study on How Jabra Utilizes LinkedIn Ads to Target Key Buyers [Infographic]

Published Aug. 12, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

LinkedIn has published a new case study which highlights how audio equipment maker Jabra used LinkedIn's various ad tools to maximize connection with key decision-makers in order to capitalize on increased demand amid the WFH shift.

The examples provide some valuable notes on how to engage relevant account contacts via LinkedIn promotions, with specific notes on how Jabra has used each element in building its approach.

As explained by LinkedIn:

"Over the last three years, Jabra has built a powerful Account-Based Marketing (ABM) strategy on LinkedIn, using Sponsored Content and Message Ads to target IT decision-makers at over 100 top global accounts. At the same time, it engages employees at those accounts more widely through ads promoting employee discount programmes."

There are interesting lessons here, which may help to inform your own approach.

Check out the infographic below.

LinkedIn Jabra case study

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Twitter on August 12, 2021

    Twitter Updates In-App Visual Elements, Including New Text Font and Enhanced Image Display

    Notice anything different? No, it's not just you.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 11, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    New Report Emphasizes Importance of Authentic Marketing Content for Tourism and Hospitality ...
    Press Release from
    TINT
    SOCi Acquires Brandify - Accelerates Rank as the Largest Localized Marketing Platform Globally
    Press Release from SOCi, Inc.
    New neontools, the free 8-in-1 online marketing toolbox that makes digital tools accessible ...
    Press Release from
    neon marketing technology
    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Twitter on August 12, 2021

    Twitter Updates In-App Visual Elements, Including New Text Font and Enhanced Image Display

    Notice anything different? No, it's not just you.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 11, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • Reddit Now Valued at $10b with New Funding Round
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 12, 2021
  • Future eCommerce Trends to Watch Out For [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 12, 2021
  • LinkedIn Shares New Case Study on How Jabra Utilizes LinkedIn Ads to Target Key Buyers [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Aug. 12, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.