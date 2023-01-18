LinkedIn Shares New Data on Engagement and Ad Performance [Infographic]

Amid the changes at Twitter, many people are considering alternative options, and for businesspeople, that’s seen many switching to LinkedIn instead, and tapping into the rising conversation on that platform.

Which, according to parent company Microsoft, has been rising at ‘record levels’ quarter-on-quarter for years – though LinkedIn doesn’t provide full performance reports anymore, so it’s difficult to know what, exactly, ‘record levels’ means in this context.

Which is why this latest overview from LinkedIn is interesting. In a new infographic, LinkedIn has shared a range of data points on ad performance, usage, and specific engagement stats.

Some key notes:

LinkedIn members viewed 22% more feed updates in 2022 YoY

LinkedIn members had 25% more public conversations on LinkedIn YoY

Between June 2020 and June 2022, LinkedIn members shared 25% more public content

LinkedIn also notes that 2.7 million company pages post at least weekly, while over 11 million users have turned on LinkedIn’s Creator Mode since its launch in March 2021.

Also, in regards to real-time engagement, LinkedIn’s seen a 75% increase in the number of ‘spontaneous LinkedIn Live events’.

These are some interesting stats, and maybe, as LinkedIn continues to rise, it could become more of a priority for more people looking to maintain professional engagement, and even discuss the latest news happenings, in a new way.

I mean, it seems like a no-brainer that LinkedIn should be looking to add in a more real-time feed of updates to cater to Twitter cast-offs. LinkedIn doesn’t tend to move fast in this respect, but a secondary feed, updated in real time, could be a valuable addition.

Check out LinkedIn’s full infographic overview below.