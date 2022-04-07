 Skip to main content
LinkedIn Shares New Insights into the Most In-Demand Marketing Skills and Roles [Infographic]

Published April 7, 2022
LinkedIn has shared some new insights into the most in-demand marketing skills, and how marketers are looking to change career path as a result of the pandemic.

The data comes from LinkedIn’s ‘Great Reshuffle’ research report, which examined how the pandemic has impacted the employment landscape, in various ways, and what key elements are seeing more focus as people reconsider their career paths.

And there are some interesting notes here, especially for digital marketers – with social media and digital marketing specialists in high demand. That could present new opportunities.

You can check out LinkedIn’s full report here, or take a look at the infographic summary below.

LinkedIn marketing insights

