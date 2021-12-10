site logo

LinkedIn Shares New Insights on How to Reach Gen Z Users on its Platform [Infographic]

Published Dec. 10, 2021
Looking to up your professional appeal to Gen Z audiences?

If you’re not now, you will be soon, with Gen Z set to become the largest and most influential demographic. And with that, you may need to re-adjust your social posting and marketing approach, because while the basic principles of marketing and outreach generally still apply, there are some more specific and nuanced factors you need to consider to maximize your messaging resonance with younger audiences.

To help with this, LinkedIn has published this new infographic which looks at what Gen Z consumers are looking for, while also providing a range of example of brands that have been able to maximize their Gen Z appeal.

There are some valuable notes here – check out the full infographic below.

LinkedIn Gen Z infographic

Read next
Latest in Content Marketing
