LinkedIn Shares Notes on How to Improve Your Mental Approach in 2023 [Infographic]

Looking for some inspiration to get your 2023 started off on the right track?

This could help – LinkedIn recently shared an overview of how to establish your vision for the year ahead, and the key areas of your life that you want to see improve.

The five-step process, which was first outlined on LinkedIn’s ‘In the Arena’ podcast, aims to help you get a clearer view of what you’re looking to achieve, and how to build a more positive mental approach to align with your vision.

And it is effective. I’m not much for these types of new-age, vision-board approaches to focusing your mental energy. But the process does prompt you to reflect on the things that are important, and how you can achieve them, by adding an additional element of healthy perspective.

It could be worth a few minutes of your time.