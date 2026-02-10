LinkedIn Shares Tips on How to Optimize Your Content for AI Chatbots

With more and more people using AI chatbots within their discovery efforts, traditional SEO is losing its impact, with Google referring fewer direct connections, and users getting more info from AI answers direct.

That’s changed the paradigm for online discovery, and recently, LinkedIn outlined how it’s adjusted its SEO strategy to better align with this, which has led to a significant increase in AI answer presence for LinkedIn content.

In fact, LinkedIn is now one of the most cited sources by AI chatbots.

So how did LinkedIn do it?

Well, today, LinkedIn has published a new, 17-page guide on exactly that, with detailed notes and tips on how to structure your content to best align with AI chatbot logic, and what you need to do to maximize accessibility and authority.

You can download its “How to Optimize Your Owned Content for AI Search” guide here, but in this post, we’ll look at some of the key notes.

First off, as noted, LinkedIn explains how search has evolved, and how you need to update your discovery planning in-step.

As per LinkedIn: “Search has fundamentally changed. The days of writing just for Google and hoping keywords do the heavy lifting are over. Brands must create content that is not only optimized for traditional search engines but also structured, credible, and context-rich enough for AI systems to trust and surface. If your brand isn’t appearing in AI-generated answers, you’re losing pipeline before it even begins.”

Indeed, according to research, search engine traffic is expected to drop by 25%.

LinkedIn provides a broad overview of the key aims of AI chatbot optimization, and how you can structure your content to optimize AI crawlabilty.

LinkedIn also includes more specific notes on each element, including how to structure your paragraphs and sentences:

While it also includes examples and tips on each specific element (including HTML code examples).

LinkedIn has also included an example page outline based on its AI optimization tips.

Along with a checklist to ensure that you’re ticking all the boxes:

There’s a heap of info in here, with a lot more depth and nuance for each note. And while a big part of LinkedIn’s success is also presence, and the fact that it has professional contributors from a broad range of sectors sharing real insight, the tips here could help to guide you in your planning for AI chatbot optimization.

It’s worth a look either way.

You can download LinkedIn’s “How to Optimize Your Owned Content for AI Search” guide here.