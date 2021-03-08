x
site logo

LinkedIn Unlocks LinkedIn Learning Courses for Women to Mark International Women's Day

Author

By

Published

March 8, 2021

While advances have been made in addressing gender imbalance in the workforce, significant shortfalls still remain, particularly when it comes to racial representation.

As noted by LinkedIn:

"The 2020 Association of National Advertisers report report shows that though women, overall, continue to make great strides in achieving parity in senior leadership - 52% of CMOs are now women - there remains significant work to do when it comes to attaining racial equity. For the first time last year, the ANA’s report provided intersectionality data - the overlap of gender and ethnicity - and found that female CMOs and equivalents are overwhelmingly White."

In an effort to address at least part of this problem, and also provide more opportunity for women more generally, LinkedIn has today made five popular LinkedIn Learning courses for women available for free for a limited time.

LinkedIn Learning for women

The courses provide lessons in business leadership, planning for family leave, and strategies to help women advance their professional careers.

LinkedIn's also made its course on 'Becoming a Male Ally at Work' available for free to help men get a better understanding of gender stereotypes, and the role that they can play in assisting women to maximize their potential.

As noted by LinkedIn:

"The biases and barriers holding back women from their fair share of marketing leadership positions are sturdily entrenched, but not unbreakable."

By providing more education on such, LinkedIn's hoping to play a small role in advancing these discussions, and expanding opportunity to all women as a result.

You can learn more about these free LinkedIn Learning courses here

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Tech.co on February 27, 2021

    The 8 Best Social Media Platforms to Market Your Business in 2021 [Infographic]

    Which social platforms should you focus on in 2021? Take a look at these platform stats.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • Feb. 28, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Evocalize Included in Facebook’s Top Provider Initiative for Real Estate
    Press Release from
    Evocalize

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Tech.co on February 27, 2021

    The 8 Best Social Media Platforms to Market Your Business in 2021 [Infographic]

    Which social platforms should you focus on in 2021? Take a look at these platform stats.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • Feb. 28, 2021
    • Latest in Social Media Updates
  • LinkedIn Unlocks LinkedIn Learning Courses for Women to Mark International Women's Day
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 08, 2021
  • Snapchat Launches New iOS 14 Resource Hub to Help Advertisers with Upcoming Changes
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 08, 2021
  • Instagram Says That it's Exploring Options That Would Enable Users to Hide Like Counts if They Choose
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 05, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.