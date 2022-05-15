LinkedIn's 'Funny' Reaction Looks to be Getting Closer to Release

Get ready to express yourself in a new way on LinkedIn, with its ‘Funny’ reaction getting closer to release.

As you can see in this image, posted by app researcher Nima Owji, LinkedIn’s looking to expand on its current reactions set with a new ‘Funny’, laughing emoji, so you’ll soon have another way to register quick response to those hilarious classics, like…

Which, in all honesty, don’t seem to really fit on LinkedIn – and even worse, many platform ‘influencers’ just steal memes like this from other platforms then re-post them to LinkedIn, and get all the credit in the forms of Likes and engagement.

But there’s always room for some laughter and jokes - and on LinkedIn, the ‘laughing’ reaction has actually been one of the most requested updates.

Indeed, back in February, as part an update of his team has been working on, LinkedIn’s Chief Product Officer Tomer Cohen said that:

“One of the top requests we got was for a laughing emoji reaction. We hear you loud & clear and we agree. Humor is indeed a serious business.”

LinkedIn has also added other emoji response options in the past, including the ‘Support’ reaction that it rolled out in June 2020, in response to posts about the pandemic. ‘Funny’ will be the next element, which, based on user interest, could add some value to the app.

There’s no official word from LinkedIn as to when it’s going to go live with its ‘Funny’ addition, and it hasn’t been added to its Help page for Reactions as yet (LinkedIn normally updates its Help pages before going live with new features). But it does seem to be getting close, with this format and visual style looking very pretty much complete.

We’ve asked LinkedIn for more info and we’ll update this post if/when we hear back.