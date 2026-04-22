Meta expands access to Meta AI business assistant

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Meta announced an expansion of its Meta AI business assistant to advertisers and agencies across major global markets, with local language support across the U.S., EMEA, the Asia-Pacific region and Latin America.

The expansion will enable more Meta business partners to access its latest artificial intelligence tools in order to guide their business process. The update features enhanced support for more creators and helps improve the value and viability of the tool.

Meta launched its AI assistant within Meta Ads Manager last year as a means to provide immediate answers to questions relating to business performance in Meta’s apps.

That, ideally, will help businesses resolve common issues quickly, without having to wait for a human Meta staff member to respond, and without having to trawl through the Meta help noticeboards to find answers.

Meta’s account support capacity is notoriously limited, but Meta hopes this new option will address many common questions automatically. In addition, the tool will be able to provide tailored recommendations based on each users’ business data, in order to optimize ad campaigns.

Meta said that the tool has already proven beneficial, with many businesses deriving value from the guidance notes and pointers.

As per Meta: “During the initial beta testing, businesses resolved common account issues at a 20% higher rate with Meta AI business assistant — from account optimization to core management tasks. And small business advertisers saw a 12% decrease in ad cost per result after applying opportunity score recommendations, which are now available in Meta AI business assistant.”

Given that this tool can access Meta ads data, it should be able to facilitate guidance and assistance and help resolve many common issues.

There’s no predicting how valuable its optimization notes could be, but at the very least, this could provide notes and pointers to help marketers shape their ad approach and improve performance.

Meta also said it will continue to iterate Meta AI business assistant based on advertiser feedback, and roll out more improvements throughout the year.