 Skip to main content
Informa TechTarget |
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication
close search
site logo

Meta’s Recurring Marketing Messages API Will End This Week

Published Feb. 8, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

A quick reminder to more advanced marketers who utilize Meta’s Messaging API: Meta’s change to recurring notifications will come into effect on Feb. 10, meaning that you’ll no longer be able to send follow-up messages in the same way.

Meta announced a change to its recurring messages setting last July, prompting developers to switch to its revised follow-up communications instead. The updated approach changes the permissions that businesses need to send people further messages, in order to stop businesses from overdoing it and filling people’s inbox with promotions.

As per Meta: “Marketing messages (also known as recurring notifications) lets businesses send promotional content to opted-in users via Messenger. This feature on Messenger API will go away on 10 February 2026.”

Meta says that marketing messages will now be further limited, while the “subscription_token” message sending cooldown will change from allowing one send per subscriber every 24 hours to one send every 48 hours.

This is all more technical, back-end updates, only relevant to those who have complex follow-up messaging flows that link into Meta’s systems. But if that’s your business, then you need to ensure that you’re compliant with the new API update this week.

“Partners worldwide can integrate with the new Marketing Messages API for Messenger. Partners and end-clients should migrate to the new Marketing Messages API for Messenger in 2025.”

Meta has changed its approach to recurring marketing messages several times, as it looks to maintain the right balance between maximizing customer connection, and spamming the crap out of people.

And that balance is relative. What’s fine for some people will be different for others, and while users can always unsubscribe and limit such, having in-built parameters ensures that Meta maintains some control over messaging volume, and the rate of marketing promotions in DMs.

And with Click-to-Message ads on the rise, this is becoming a bigger consideration.

You can learn more about Meta’s messaging API changes here.

Filed Under: Social Marketing

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Introducing Feed Clips Studio: The Control Center for Streaming Music Clips in Apps
From Feed.fm
February 05, 2026
Feed.fm logo
SeniorMatch Launches Video Chat to Enhance Online Dating for Adults 50+
From SeniorMatch.com
January 29, 2026
SeniorMatch.com logo

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in Social Marketing
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2026 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.