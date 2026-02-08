Meta’s Recurring Marketing Messages API Will End This Week

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

A quick reminder to more advanced marketers who utilize Meta’s Messaging API: Meta’s change to recurring notifications will come into effect on Feb. 10, meaning that you’ll no longer be able to send follow-up messages in the same way.

Meta announced a change to its recurring messages setting last July, prompting developers to switch to its revised follow-up communications instead. The updated approach changes the permissions that businesses need to send people further messages, in order to stop businesses from overdoing it and filling people’s inbox with promotions.

As per Meta: “Marketing messages (also known as recurring notifications) lets businesses send promotional content to opted-in users via Messenger. This feature on Messenger API will go away on 10 February 2026.”

Meta says that marketing messages will now be further limited, while the “subscription_token” message sending cooldown will change from allowing one send per subscriber every 24 hours to one send every 48 hours.

This is all more technical, back-end updates, only relevant to those who have complex follow-up messaging flows that link into Meta’s systems. But if that’s your business, then you need to ensure that you’re compliant with the new API update this week.

“Partners worldwide can integrate with the new Marketing Messages API for Messenger. Partners and end-clients should migrate to the new Marketing Messages API for Messenger in 2025.”

Meta has changed its approach to recurring marketing messages several times, as it looks to maintain the right balance between maximizing customer connection, and spamming the crap out of people.

And that balance is relative. What’s fine for some people will be different for others, and while users can always unsubscribe and limit such, having in-built parameters ensures that Meta maintains some control over messaging volume, and the rate of marketing promotions in DMs.

And with Click-to-Message ads on the rise, this is becoming a bigger consideration.

You can learn more about Meta’s messaging API changes here.