An Overview of Facebook Ad Formats [Infographic]

Published June 1, 2023
Content and Social Media Manager

After publishing an updated guide to Instagram ad formats earlier this week, Meta has now followed it up with a Facebook version, which provides more insight into ad types, key best practices, and more, which could inform your Facebook promotion choices.

And while you likely know most of these ad formats already, it is worth taking note of the specifics and considering how each can help to boost your on-platform promotions. Updates and tweaks are being rolled out all the time, and you need to keep your knowledge up to date to maximize each format.

The below listing includes a range of valuable notes and examples – you can learn more about each of Meta’s ad options here.

Ultimate Meta Ads Guide

