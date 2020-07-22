Pinterest Launches 'Make a Statement Mask' Challenge to Encourage Mask Use

With US authorities now actively promoting the use of face masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Pinterest has this week launched a new campaign to help encourage face mask use, by showcasing custom face coverings created by the Pin community.

With its “Make a Statement Mask” challenge, Pinterest will look to highlight a range of creators who've made unique masks, utilizing individuality and style, while also adhering to public safety guidance.

The campaign has additionally been inspired by rising search trends on the platform - as per Pinterest:

"In the first couple of months of the pandemic, we saw explosive growth in searches for DIY mask basics, such as ‘easy mask DIY’ (21x) and ‘DIY face mask sewing pattern with filter’ (23x). And now, Pinners are getting creative and bold with their mask styles in order to incorporate them into their daily wardrobe and make fashion statements, with 36x more boards created for fashion face masks."

Pinterest says that sequin masks, 'blinged out' masks and gothic designs are among the most popular creative choices for customization thus far​, and all of these styles will be presented on a new 'Make a Statement Mask' board, dedicated to mask fashion.

After various debates around the efficacy of face masks, global health authorities are now largely united in their support for mask use in public, with many regions now mandating mask-wearing as a condition of being outside.

Indeed, even US President Donald Trump, who's repeatedly voiced his personal opposition to wearing a face mask, has now put his support behind the push.

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

Pinterest's campaign aims to help amplify those calls, by tapping into Pinner creativity, and ideally, making it more acceptable to wear a face covering.

Definitely, with COVID-19 cases spiking once again, we all need to do all we can to limit the spread - and if 'blinging up' masks will prompt more mask adoption, then this will be a helpful initiative from Pinterest.