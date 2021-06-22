Pinterest Opens New Office in Mexico City as it Continues to Expand

Pinterest continues to expand its global operations with the opening of a new office in Mexico City, its latest step to help maximize its potential in the region.

As per Pinterest:

"Today we’re announcing the opening of our office in Mexico City as part of our investment in scaling global resources and hiring local talent to grow our business to serve Pinners, creators and advertisers around the world. The Mexico City office will include the very first engineering hub in Latin America."

As a result of the expansion, Pinterest says that it will hire 50 locals across engineering and sales roles to be based in the new office.

"We believe the only way we can build a product that people use all over the world is if it has worldly perspectives at the table - both at the technological level and the human level. When tech work is more accessible to people from a range of backgrounds and geographies, we believe we can build consumer products that are more inclusive of everyone. This mindset is driving the expansion of engineering to new geographies such as Mexico City."

Pinterest has been working to expand its operations in Latin America over the last year, which includes the expansion of Pinterest ads to businesses in Brazil back in April, with Argentina, Colombia and Chile to follow soon. Pinterest also opened up ads for businesses in Mexico last month.

The platform has seen solid usage growth in the region, and with Pinterest now up to 478 million active users, with the vast majority of them now outside the US, along with rising interest in eCommerce more broadly, now is the time for the platform to double-down on these key adoption areas, and boost its business offerings.

That could provide more promotional and connection options for local businesses, while also bringing in more revenue for Pinterest. Which could additionally help to offset any potential decline in usage as physical stores open back up in the wake of the pandemic - but thus far, signs point to eCommerce adoption holding firm either way, which could be great news for the app.

Pinterest already has international offices in Germany, Ireland, the UK, France, Brazil and Japan, which have also seen significant usage growth as a result of having a local presence.