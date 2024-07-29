Report Looks at How Top Brands are Winning on TikTok

Looking to up your TikTok marketing game?

This will help. CreatorIQ recently partnered with TikTok to conduct an analysis of how brands are using the app, and which are seeing the most success with their TikTok approach.

The full report, which you can download here (with email sign-up) includes insights into key tactics and approaches when working with TikTok creators, and which specific brands are driving the most engagement and interest.

Here’s a quick review of the key notes.

First off, CreatorIQ provides a selection of TikTok engagement tips, and data that can help to inform your TikTok marketing strategy,

As per the above, CreatorIQ’s findings show that 55% of TikTok users indicate that they’re more likely to trust brands when they hear about them from creators, compared to other ads in their feed.

So working with creators is key, but not all creators are equal in this respect.

CreatorIQ says that brands should be looking to establish long-term partnerships with aligned creators, so that there’s consistency to that brand message.

As per the report:

“A creator who posts about a brand month after month and year after year is more credible than one who posts about the brand for a few days before moving on. Research shows that a consumer’s likelihood of buying a product increases when a creator continually shares their experiences with the product or brand.”

So a longer-term agreement is a better approach, which puts more onus on brands to do their homework in researching the creators that best align with their audience.

CreatorIQ’s report also shows that engagement rates are a key consideration in maximizing brand messaging.

In terms of specific brands/sectors, the report shows that beauty and fashion are the most popular verticals in the app, based on Earned Media Value (EMV).

EMV is CreatorIQ’s own measurement of social media content value, based primarily on post engagement, which aims to quantify brand benefit.

The fact that beauty and fashion brands are atop the list comes as little surprise, given the cultural capital of the app. Indeed, in the U.K., TikTok is now the second largest online beauty and wellness retailer, according to recent reports.

So if you’re in the beauty and/or fashion sector, TikTok is a key consideration, and should be on your radar as you’re looking to build out your holiday marketing plan.

Finally, the report also includes a listing of the top 100 brands in the app, based on EMV.

If you want to get an idea of how you should approach the platform, these brands might provide some valuable pointers and notes, and it could be worth looking through those in your sector to see how they’re making use of TikTok clips.

It’s an interesting report, with a range of insights for TikTok marketers, that could help to guide your thinking and approach.

You can download the full report here.